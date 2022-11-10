The concentration of the coronavirus in the wastewater is slightly increasing in Debrecen

The concentration of the coronavirus in wastewater continues to rise slightly, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website.

They wrote that the national average concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in the wastewater increased to a lesser extent compared to the change measured the previous week, but continued to rise in the 44th week.

They added that among the investigated settlements, an upward trend can be observed in Debrecen, Győr, Nyíregyháza, and Szekszárd, while stagnation can be observed in the other settlements.

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus falls into the elevated category at all sampling locations, they added.

MTI