“Indigenous Studies and the Ethics of Ethnic Research” – Public lecture by Professor Scott M. Stevens

All are welcome to a public lecture on the ethics of conducting ethnic research by Scott Manning Stevens, our Fulbright Research and Teaching Fellow.

 

Professor Stevens is Director of Native American and Indigenous Studies at Syracuse University. His primary interests are in Native American cultures of the Northeast from the pre-colonial period to the present, and he specialized in visual culture, museum studies, and Native American literatures. Dr. Stevens is a citizen of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation.

 

Date: Monday (3rd May) 18:00 UTC+02–19:15 UTC+02

Venue: Online – unideb.webex.com

Length: 1 hour 15 minutes

 

Attending the online event is free of charge.

 

Image: Navajo sandpainting

