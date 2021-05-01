Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park Reopens Today with Government Safety Restrictions in Place

As we have previously reported, life has very much gone on at Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park despite a temporary closure starting November 11, 2020, with many new residents – including spring baby-boom stars as well as species never kept before in Debrecen like Northern lesser galagos, Patagonian maras and golden poison frogs – and a total of now 17 amusement park rides ready for action. Today’s great news is that, in line with Government Decree no. 194/2021. (IV. 26.), the institution home to Hungary’s first zoo outside the capital and one and only amusement park reopens tomorrow, which also happens to be a foundation anniversary for both facilities.

Under government regulations, the following conditions for visit shall apply until further notice:

entry shall only be granted to visitors with a valid immunity certificate and minors they accompany;

wearing a face mask is not mandatory but is recommended by the institution, especially when indoors;

amusement park attractions and all Animals in Action programs will be available, including pony rides and Catta Walk as usual;

regular hours shall apply, with the Zoo open every day from 9:00 to 18:00 and the Amusement Park open from 10:00 to 17:00 on weekdays and 18:00 on weekends and bank holidays;

Zoo and Amusement Park Passes purchased online during the closure are valid for one year from the date of reopening, and Annual Passes valid during the closure have been extended by the duration of the lockdown.

In order to ensure a quicker and more convenient entry by avoiding queuing, getting your tickets online is highly recommended. For buying your tickets on-site, contactless payment methods are preferred but cash is still accepted.

Restrooms, amusement park rides and other high-traffic facilities shall be cleaned and sanitized with increased regularity. For enhanced general hygiene, hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the premises, both indoors and outdoors.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park is ever so grateful for all the patience and support from visitors and donors and looks forward to a full and unrestricted reopening.

Further information and tickets at: www.zoodebrecen.hu.

Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

CEO, Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park