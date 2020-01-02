Two Wizz Air Planes Could Not Land in Debrecen Due to Fog

Two Wizz Air planes could not land at Debrecen Airport on 2nd January due to bad weather conditions.

On Thursday morning, a flight from London (No.: W67854) and a flight from Doncaster (No.: W67856) could not land in Debrecen because of the great fog that hit the town during last night. Both of the flights were directed to Budapest International Airport.

Passengers of the planes were carried to Debrecen later by buses.

Because of the bad weather conditions some planes could leave the airport in Debrecen only with delay.

