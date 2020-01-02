Hungarian Burglary Gang Charged in the UK

The gang targeted only elderly people up to the age of 96 across Co Fermanagh.

Belfast Telegraph reported that the burglary gang, originally from Hungary, all reside at Convent Court in Cavan town. The accused first appeared in court in August, but only brief details were provided as none sought bail at that point.

The three men and a woman remain in custody accused of multiple burglaries and theft. Their targets were only elderly, vulnerable people between 88 and 96.

Each defendant was individually charged, with the female being addressed first. Ildiko Cseban (34) faces three counts each of burglary, attempted burglary and burglary with intent to steal. Krisztian Kovacs (19) is accused of four counts of attempted burglary, three each of burglary and burglary with intent to steal. Alex Kozak (28) is accused of three counts each of burglary, attempted burglary and burglary with intent to steal. Gyorgy Kozak (33) is charged with five attempted burglaries, three each of burglary and burglary with intent to steal and a single count of going equipped for burglary.

