A car ran into a ditch near Nádudvar (Hajdú-Bihar county) on 1st January. Two people died in the accident.

On Wednesday afternoon, a car ran into a ditch next to the town of Nádudvar. Firefighters from Püspökladány arrived on the scene and checked the site. They dragged the car out of the ditch and found the dead bodies of the car’s two passengers. The victims were 21 and 24 years old.

Photo: www.pixabay.com