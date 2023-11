A significant amount of rain washed away the road in Debrecen on Létai út, near the Moha utca stop.

During the restoration works, the section is completely closed to the road, so during this time, the 41 trains heading towards Kinizsi Nyomda will only transport passengers to the Bayk András utca stop.

Missing stops: Moha utca, Kinizsi Nyomda

(DKV)