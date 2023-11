A car crashed into a concrete pillar on Monostorpályi út in Debrecen on Sunday morning.

Two people were traveling in it, and the leg of the passenger of the vehicle got stuck in the wreckage, he was freed by the professional firefighters of Debrecen with the help of a tensioner. The ambulance service transported both people to the hospital, the disaster management said.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate)