Technical Schools Most Popular Form of Secondary Education

Technical schools are the most popular form of secondary education, with 55,000 eighth-graders (generally 14 year-olds) admitted there from September, a 10% uptick from last year.

József Bódis, the state secretary responsible for higher education, innovation and vocational education, noted that the possibility of a technical education was launched in Hungary last September, offering vocational training alongside a school-leaving exam which allows the student the option of a university education later on. The newly launched system accounts for 41% of all secondary students next year, showing that the popularity of the new concept, Bódis said. Technical colleges offer competitive knowledge and professional experience, Bódis said, noting that an increasing number of companies are participating in dual education, ensuring internships and wages for their trainees.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay