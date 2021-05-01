National Network of Victim Support Centers to Be Built

The government is working to develop a nationwide network of victim support centres, Justice Minister Judit Varga said, after a meeting of the Civil Law Working Group on Family Law.

Katalin Novák, the minister without portfolio in charge of family and youth affairs, also attended the meeting, which focused on the achievements of the government programme against domestic abuse, and discussed the next steps with non-profit partners. Last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the scheme helped some 15,000 people. The victim support hotline received over 11,000 calls, Varga said. The help provided included legal aid and emotional support, she added. The government recently created a stable legal environment for that work, Varga said, by adopting a more stringent Penal Code, implementing an outreach system for victims, by doubling the number of victim support centres and starting the construction of five further facilities, Varga said.

