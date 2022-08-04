The number of people infected with monkeypox in Hungary has increased to 42

Nine more men aged 23-50 have been confirmed to be infected with monkeypox in Hungary, bringing the number of infected to 42, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) told MTI on Thursday.

Between July 25 and 31, the infected visited the regionally competent health care provider with symptoms suggestive of monkeypox, where samples were taken in all cases due to suspicion of monkeypox.

The infected people stay at home in isolation, most of them live in Budapest, they explained.

They added that the regionally competent epidemiologic authority conducts an epidemiologic examination of all patients, including contact tracing.

The disease begins with general, non-specific symptoms (fever, chills, muscle pain, back pain, headache, fatigue) and swelling of the lymph nodes, and skin rashes appear 1-3 days after the initial symptoms. In many cases, the rashes first appear on the face, then on the palms and soles, but they can also appear on the oral mucosa, genitals, and around the anus, the announcement reads.

The National Center for Public Health asks the public to always consult a doctor in case of a disease accompanied by a rash.