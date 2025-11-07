A magical encounter between the full moon and an airplane was captured in Balmazújváros

In recent days, a beautiful, enormous full moon has been shining across the sky, and it inspired a stunning moment captured by an amateur astronomer from Hajdú-Bihar.

Astrophotographers usually have little to do during a full moon, as our Moon reflects so much light that photographing deep-sky objects becomes impossible.

Nevertheless, Sándor Csobán, a member of the Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Association, took out his telescope, and while photographing the Moon, he managed to capture a Wizz Air airplane flying over Balmazújváros. In the photo, even the aircraft’s navigation light is visible, set against the spectacular backdrop of the Moon’s surface features.