Real estate prices: Debrecen has crossed the psychological threshold

According to fresh data from Otthon Centrum, panel flats have seen the biggest price increases even in the major provincial cities, with the price per square meter now averaging 28.2 percent higher than a year ago.

In its Thursday statement, the real estate network said that in the major provincial cities, the price of used brick apartments rose by an average of 25.5 percent, while used houses became 11.8 percent more expensive. The average price per square meter of panel flats sold with the involvement of Otthon Centrum is 729,000 forints.

Debrecen tops the ranking with 950,000 forints, followed by Székesfehérvár with 827,000 and Győr with 812,000 forints as the third most expensive city.

Among the cheaper cities are Dunaújváros at 478,000, Szolnok and Miskolc at 460,000, and Nagykanizsa at 417,000 forints. Most county-ranked cities are characterized by average prices of 500,000–700,000 forints per square meter, Otthon Centrum reported.

Gábor Soóki-Tóth, the network’s head of analysis, emphasized that state-subsidized loans have played a major role in the price increases, especially by boosting demand for cheaper panel flats.

Debrecen is also the record holder on the brick apartment market, being the only county-ranked city to surpass an average price of one million forints per square meter (1.07 million forints).

Székesfehérvár ranks second with a median price of 864,000 forints, followed by Győr at an average of 853,000 forints. In most county-ranked cities, more moderate prices are typical, averaging between 550,000 and 750,000 forints. Lower prices only appear in smaller, more remote cities, such as Nagykanizsa at 450,000 or Baja at 422,000 forints.

In the county-ranked cities, family houses have seen the smallest price growth over the past year, though the year’s averages varied widely—between 90 and 140 percent of last year’s figures.

Debrecen also leads this segment at 745,000 forints, followed by Sopron with 702,000, and Győr with an average of 623,000 forints per square meter. Székesfehérvár, at 614,000, and Érd, at 600,000 forints, are not far behind.

Most cities show average prices between 400,000 and 600,000 forints per square meter. In smaller or more remote cities, lower averages are also common: in Szekszárd the median is 319,000, in Nagykanizsa 333,000, and in Zalaegerszeg 374,000 forints, according to Otthon Centrum’s data.