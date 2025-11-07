Science Family Day to take place at the Kölcsey Center in Debrecen

A playful and interactive introduction to the world of science awaits families in Debrecen this autumn. “Are you ready for science?” — under this title, a large-scale science family day will be held at the Kölcsey Center on Sunday, 9 November 2025, between 9:00 and 14:00. The free event is organized by Főnix Rendezvényszervező Nonprofit Kft. and the Agóra Science Center, and will offer hands-on experiences for children and adults alike.

The programme brings together numerous professional partners, including institutes and faculties of the University of Debrecen, ATOMKI, Emerson | NI, Mozdulj Debrecen!, the Nagyerdei Culture Park, and Természettár. Visitors can expect unique interactive tools, spectacular demonstrations, experiments, and real scientific adventures throughout the day.

Families will have the chance to test whether they can identify plants by their scent, create a sugar rainbow, learn how lightning forms, and observe minerals under a microscope. Participants can also meet a spider robot, a robot dog, and other technological curiosities. At 13:00, the event will be enriched with a concert by Kíváncsi Katica és Mesezenekara.

The programme will be opened by Dr. István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, who will launch the event with a special experimental demonstration at 9:00.