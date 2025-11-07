The exhibition on 100 years of stamp collecting in Debrecen has opened

Culture Local News
Bácsi Éva

On 7 November, the MÉLIUSZ Central Library held the official opening of an exhibition that looks back on one hundred years of organized stamp collecting in Debrecen. At the event, László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, welcomed the attendees, and the exhibition was opened by Richárd Gáll, president of the Debrecen Stamp Collectors’ Circle.

The display features several special items, including the first letter in Debrecen’s postal history, gold medal–winning collections from national exhibitions, the city’s oldest postcard, and the most complete set of commemorative and advertising stamps linked to Debrecen. The exhibition also presents numerous rarities, offering insight into the city’s postal and philatelic heritage.

Venue of the exhibition: MÉLIUSZ Central Library, 2nd-floor cloister (Debrecen, Bem Square 19/D).

