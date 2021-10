The tow of a truck carrying a brick was torn off in the Nagyhegyes area, at the entrance to the roundabout of the 33rd main road and the 3321 road, moving from the 33rd main road on Monday morning, the county disaster management announced.

The municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros will remove the traffic obstruction. The traffic travels halfway on the affected road section.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: illustration