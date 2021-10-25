Someone poured a chromophage into the car of the charity in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Someone poured a chromophage into the car of the charity in Debrecen

Sadly, Ferenc Zsé Tóth announced on the community page what had happened.

The president of the Fairy Circle Foundation starts his post with a poetic question:

Who was hurt by us? When malice and evil know no bounds. Someone has damaged the FAIRY CAR, which the Fairy Circle Foundation delivers food and cleaning supplies to families in need, which often acts as a selfie wall for children and which is so precious to us… It was poured with chromophage

– read in the entry. Ferenc Zsé Tóth also informed our portal that the damage presumably took place in Bem Square, Debrecen.

We haven’t found an answer, we have no idea who can stab their eyes when someone puts their lives up to help others.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

There will be no more trash can in the nearby woods, everyone take your trash home

Bácsi Éva

Autumn in the Great Forest

Amira Dhifallah

Lufthansa plans to restart the Debrecen-Munich flight in 2022

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *