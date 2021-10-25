Someone poured a chromophage into the car of the charity in Debrecen

Sadly, Ferenc Zsé Tóth announced on the community page what had happened.

The president of the Fairy Circle Foundation starts his post with a poetic question:

Who was hurt by us? When malice and evil know no bounds. Someone has damaged the FAIRY CAR, which the Fairy Circle Foundation delivers food and cleaning supplies to families in need, which often acts as a selfie wall for children and which is so precious to us… It was poured with chromophage

– read in the entry. Ferenc Zsé Tóth also informed our portal that the damage presumably took place in Bem Square, Debrecen.

We haven’t found an answer, we have no idea who can stab their eyes when someone puts their lives up to help others.

