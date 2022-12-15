The concentration of the coronavirus in sewage is rising in Debrecen

Considering the national average, the concentration of the coronavirus in sewage continues to increase – the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website.

They wrote that in the 49th week, a rising trend can be observed in the majority of the examined cities; In the supply area of all three sewage treatment plants in Budapest, in the agglomeration settlements around Budapest, as well as in Debrecen, Miskolc, Pécs, Salgótarján, Szeged, Szekszárd, Szolnok, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg.

The measured results show a stagnant trend at nine locations, a decrease cannot be measured at any of the investigated sampling locations. According to the NNK, the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus is in the elevated range at all the locations examined.