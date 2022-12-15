More than 60 new doctors of medicine were inaugurated at the University of Debrecen on Saturday. At the ceremony, 23 Hungarian and 41 foreign graduate students of the Faculty of Medicine took their oath – read on the university’s website.

When we accept you as a doctor after your oath, as our colleague, our first thought should be to thank you.

– László Mátyus, dean of the UD Faculty of Medicine began his celebratory speech with thanks to all those who helped him to become a doctor.

In his greeting, the professor emphasized that the graduates obtained their medical degrees at one of Hungary’s largest and most prestigious universities and medical schools, which have proven themselves in European comparisons.

The University of Debrecen has always been characterized by stability and unbroken development, we have always been open to new ideas, but at the same time we have preserved the values of our medical education and are ready to develop further

– added the dean.

László Mátyus emphasized that the graduates have the modern knowledge that enables them to meet the requirements for doctors. At the same time, the dean drew attention to the fact that meeting expectations require continuous learning.

After taking their oaths, the new doctors of medicine, 23 Hungarian and 41 foreign graduate students of the Faculty of Medicine, were inaugurated.

We, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Debrecen and the Senate, by virtue of our authority bound to our position, are today inaugurating you as a doctor of medicine as a reward for your studies, and we are endowing you with all the rights and privileges that are due to doctors of medicine by virtue of the law

– said Vice-Chancellor László Csernoch.

At the ceremony, the seven newly graduated students of the faculty received DETEP diplomas in recognition of their work in the Talent Development Program of the University of Debrecen (Akpeji Omagu Anne, Awonaiya Omonika Eunice, Ehinmosan Ayoleyi Orowole, Idara-Umoren Enoabasi Omonigho, Igbinosa Dorothy Amanda Oduname, Jalil Maira, Nartey Naarki Yawa).