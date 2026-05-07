Disaster management authority publishes test results on green liquid incident in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate announced that shortly before 8 p.m. on May 5, it received a report about an unidentified green liquid bubbling up from the sewer system near the gate of a factory under construction on Hermann Kronseder Street in Debrecen.
According to the statement, the disaster management mobile laboratory carried out on-site tests in order to determine whether immediate public safety measures were necessary.
The investigation found that the liquid had a pH value of 7.8—similar to water and therefore considered neutral—and a temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius.
The available instruments did not detect the presence of hazardous substances or oil derivatives during the water analysis measurements. As a result, the disaster management authority concluded that no public protection measures were necessary.
Green liquid incident near Debrecen CATL plant raises concerns, no official update yet
Green liquid incident near Debrecen CATL plant raises concerns, no official update yet