Disaster management authority publishes test results on green liquid incident in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate announced that shortly before 8 p.m. on May 5, it received a report about an unidentified green liquid bubbling up from the sewer system near the gate of a factory under construction on Hermann Kronseder Street in Debrecen.

According to the statement, the disaster management mobile laboratory carried out on-site tests in order to determine whether immediate public safety measures were necessary.

The investigation found that the liquid had a pH value of 7.8—similar to water and therefore considered neutral—and a temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius.

The available instruments did not detect the presence of hazardous substances or oil derivatives during the water analysis measurements. As a result, the disaster management authority concluded that no public protection measures were necessary.