Seventy firefighters battled blaze at waste yard on outskirts of Debrecen – photos

On Tuesday afternoon, professional firefighters from Hajdú-Bihar County were alerted to a fire on Külső Kassai Road on the outskirts of Debrecen.

According to the disaster management authority, a large amount of accumulated waste— including metal, plastic, wood and paper—caught fire over an area of 600 square meters in a waste wholesale yard.

The flames also spread to six buildings covering 2,400 square meters, as well as nearby forest undergrowth.

Seventy firefighters worked to extinguish the fire until early Wednesday morning. They removed 38 gas cylinders from the buildings, three of which were shot by marksmen to prevent potential explosions.

The Hajdú-Bihar disaster management operations service has launched a fire investigation, and the on-site inspection was still ongoing in the morning.