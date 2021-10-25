There will be no more trash can in the nearby woods, everyone take your trash home

The initiative was also reported on the community page by Lajos Kósa and the Municipality of Debrecen, which Nyírerdő Zrt. dreamed of.



At Friday’s press conference, it was revealed that Nyírerdő Zrt. will eliminate the bins of the excursion places. This would encourage forest visitors not to leave their rubbish in nature.

Árpád Szalacsi, CEO of Nyírerdő Zrt., said that sixty thousand hectares of forest are managed in Hajdú-Bihar and Szabolcs and that the removal of illegal and abandoned waste is a growing problem. This consumes 5-10 million forints a year, and in the public works program it means about 57 thousand working hours. Therefore, foresters are encouraged to take the generated garbage home in their backpacks.

We walked on Panorama Road and around the Fancsika, encouraging hikers to leave the trash generated during the hike, not at the side of the road, in nature, but to “Take the trash home”. This campaign is an initiative of several non-governmental organizations and we encourage everyone to join – writes Lajos Kósa.

