Lufthansa plans to restart the Debrecen-Munich flight in 2022

Before COVID-19, the flight between Debrecen and Munich operated five times a week; Lufthansa plans to resume this from the end of March 2022 – if the COVID-19 situation allows.

The flight route has been operating since 11th April 2016. Initially, Lufthansa operated flights between Munich and Debrecen three times a week, and this was increased to five per week in the summer of 2018. Due to increased demand from the growing number of German companies settling in the city, expansion was planned, but COVID-19 hampered the implementation of plans.

János Vajda, the managing director of Debrecen International Airport, said that the presence of a premium airline is a very important factor in the operation of the airport. If all goes according to plan, Lufthansa will operate once again between Debrecen and the Bavarian capital in the spring, he said.

Wizz Air is also re-launching more and more flights, including the flight to Tel Aviv. Passengers will also be able to fly to Moscow and Brussels soon, and a new flight to Kiev (Ukraine) will also be available in December. Wizz Air flights from Debrecen to London, Eindhoven, and Paris are available. In addition, flights to Mallorca, Cyprus, and Santorini are available until the end of October 2021.

debrecen.hu