Drought leaves visible mark on protected grassland near Hosszúpályi

The ongoing drought affecting much of Hungary has left a striking impact on a protected grassland near Hosszúpályi, according to a recent report by the Hortobágy National Park Directorate.

Conservation experts compared current conditions at the Nagy-szik area with those observed in 2019, when visitors were greeted by a lush and vibrant meadow. This year, however, the landscape presents a far more worrying picture as prolonged dry weather continues to affect local vegetation.

Experts noted that the number of flowering fringed scabious plants has declined, while the specimens that have survived remain significantly smaller than usual. Although oxeye daisies were still found blooming across the area in considerable numbers, they too showed signs of stress caused by the lack of rainfall.

The effects of the drought extend beyond the visible reduction in plant growth. According to conservationists, the wind that gently moves through the grassland, while creating a picturesque scene, also contributes to further drying of the soil, worsening conditions for many plant species.

The observations provide another vivid example of the severe drought conditions experienced across the region this year and highlight the challenges facing both natural habitats and biodiversity as extended periods of hot, dry weather continue.

The photographs and field observations were documented by conservation ranger Attila Máté Hamvas and photographer Krisztián Pompola.