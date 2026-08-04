Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days prepared with energy-conscious organisation

During the organisation of the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, which will take place from 6–8 August 2026 at Békás Lake in the Nagyerdő area, special attention is being paid to ensuring that the festival operates as energy efficiently as possible, while visitors can continue to enjoy the same high-quality experience they have come to expect.

This year, we would like to create the evening atmosphere of the Wine and Jazz Days together with our visitors. Energy-saving LED decorative lighting will be used throughout the festival area, which will be switched on later than in previous years. The cosy atmosphere of the lights will be complemented with battery-powered candles. We warmly welcome visitors to join this initiative and bring their own battery-powered candles or small lamps. It is a small gesture that can help us create an even more special atmosphere together, through cooperation and shared responsibility.

We aim to operate all technical solutions in the most economical way possible wherever this can be achieved without reducing the visitor experience. As part of this approach, this year guests will be welcomed by a banner entrance gate instead of the illuminated light gate used in previous years.

As the heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days, we are paying special attention to the health and comfort of our visitors. Free drinking water distribution will be available throughout the entire festival, ensuring that guests can enjoy every moment carefree even in the summer heat.

We believe that every responsible decision matters. As the organisers of the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, we consider it important to take current challenges into account when operating our events and to apply conscious, energy-saving solutions wherever possible.

The festival programme will once again welcome audiences for three days with excellent Hungarian wineries, jazz concerts and gastronomic experiences.

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days proves year after year that jazz and wine offer the same kind of experience: both tell stories, carry character, and reveal something new with every encounter.

At one of Hungary’s largest jazz festivals, more than 40 bands will perform this year. Alongside leading figures of the Hungarian jazz scene, international performers will also arrive in Debrecen. The audience will have the opportunity to see artists and groups including Coltrane Legacy, Cotatcha Orchestra, Roby Lakatos and Tony Lakatos, the Budapest Jazz Orchestra, Pankastic!, Fusio Group feat. Erika Kertész, Nikolas Takács, the Dezső Oláh Vibratone Quintet, the Salamon Tűzkő Quintet and the Sugárka Mundo Latino Quintet, among others.

When music and wine meet

One of the festival’s most unique features is that this year’s musical programme will once again be accompanied by carefully selected wine pairings. The organisers recommend a Hungarian winery for each highlighted concert, allowing visitors to experience the harmonious meeting of music and wine at the same time.

For example, the Coltrane Legacy concert will be paired with wines from Bock Winery, the Budapest Bossanova Quartet with wines from Garamvári Vineyard, Fusio Group feat. Erika Kertész with wines from Káldi Winery, the Sugárka Mundo Latino Quintet with wines from Hoffman’s Estate, while the performance of the Budapest Jazz Orchestra will be accompanied by wines from Thummerer Winery.

This way, every concert becomes a unique experience of flavours and sounds.

The year of Kékfrankos

With the aim of creating a tradition, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days highlights a significant Hungarian grape variety every year.

Following Italian Riesling (Olaszrizling), Kékfrankos (Blaufränkisch) will take centre stage in 2026. One of the most characteristic blue grape varieties of the Carpathian Basin has experienced a renaissance in recent years: from light, fruity wines to full-bodied, complex varieties, it shows an exceptionally diverse character.

Through this grape variety, the festival’s wineries will showcase the uniqueness of different wine regions, terroirs and microclimates. A special Kékfrankos Tour map will be created for visitors, showing the wooden stands where the variety can be tasted either as a single-variety wine or as part of a blend, in rosé or red wine form.

With the help of this themed route, visitors can specifically seek out the participating wineries and directly experience how the character of the grape changes depending on the wine region, vintage and winemaking style.

Masterclasses celebrating wine culture

The professional wine tastings that were a great success last year will return this year next to the Nagyerdei Open-Air Stage.

During the five special masterclasses, participants will be guided through the fascinating world of Hungarian wine culture by renowned experts including Imre Kaló, Pálma Koch, László Andrási, Andrea Gere and Tamás Varga.

The combined ticket includes not only admission to the festival on the chosen day but also participation in the selected masterclass.

Wine, jazz and family experiences

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days welcomes not only jazz fans and wine lovers.

A Kids Corner will open every day for the youngest visitors, offering traditional wooden toys, craft activities, felt-making, a giant bubble show and a dog-friendly experience area to provide shared family experiences.

Sustainable festival

The organisers are once again placing a strong emphasis on environmental awareness this year.

Cashless payment will be available throughout the entire festival area thanks to the FestiPay system, with visitors able to pay by bank card or FestiPay card.

The festival’s iconic reusable cups will continue to be available for return, while the glass cup featuring the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days logo can be obtained with a deposit fee and returned at the end of the festival.

The event will remain dog-friendly this year as well, allowing four-legged companions to be part of the summer experience.

Water stations across the festival area

Due to the hot weather, the organisers will provide several drinking water stations throughout the festival area this year, where visitors can refill their bottles or cups free of charge.

Debrecen City Wine 2026 – free wine tasting with a Debrecen City Card

At the VisitDebrecen stand during the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, holders of the Debrecen City Card can taste selected wines from the Debrecen City Wine 2026 collection free of charge.

Tasting times:

6 August (Thursday): 17:00–18:00

17:00–18:00 7 August (Friday): 17:00–18:00

17:00–18:00 8 August (Saturday): 17:00–18:00

Available wines:

Chardonnay Classic 2024 – Belward Winery

– Belward Winery Néró Rosé Selection 2025 – Szentpéteri Winery

– Szentpéteri Winery Premium Kirschner Kékfrankos 2022 – Koch Winery

By presenting their Debrecen City Card, visitors may taste one type of wine per person from the listed selection at the VisitDebrecen wooden stand.

An experience for all ages – discounts and free admission

Admission is free for children under the age of 12.

A 10% discount is available with a Debrecen City Card, as well as with the UniJazz discount (valid university student ID required).

Eligibility for discounts will be checked on site, so visitors are kindly requested to bring their discount card or student ID with them.

Discounts cannot be combined.

Detailed festival programme

Thursday, 6 August

MASTER GOOD Main Stage

18:15 – Coltrane Legacy

20:15 – Cotatcha Orchestra

22:00 – Budapest Bossanova Quartet

00:00 – Kuna Vali and HungaroSwing

SYNERGY Stage

17:40 – Gábor Szalay – Zsolt Bende Duo

19:40 – Tettamanti Theme

21:40 – Károly Gáspár Trio

23:40 – saxQart

HUNGARIAN JAZZ ASSOCIATION Stage

17:20 – Kitti & Marcell Acoustic Jazz Duo feat. Luis

19:20 – Papa Jazz Seven

21:20 – Zoltán Kalmár Quartet

23:20 – György Pataj Quintet

00:20 – Selector Emka

Friday, 7 August

MASTER GOOD Main Stage

18:00 – Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band feat. Krisztián Csapó

20:00 – Roby Lakatos – The Workshop of the Big Island

22:00 – KRIZ

00:00 – Juli Szigeti Band

01:00 – Ordiman feat. Krisax

SYNERGY Stage

17:40 – Márió Rafael Trio

19:40 – Debrecen Jazz Ensemble feat. Ilona Csilla Tóth and Attila Blaskovich

21:40 – Fusio Group feat. Erika Kertész

23:40 – Pankastic!

00:40 – Selector Emka

HUNGARIAN JAZZ ASSOCIATION Stage

17:20 – Voice and Bass

19:20 – Szüret utcza

21:20 – Tibor Fiák Quartet

23:20 – Dr. Jazz Duo feat. Péter Oláh

00:20 – Savages y Suefo

Saturday, 8 August

MASTER GOOD Main Stage

18:00 – Budapest Jazz Orchestra

20:00 – Gabi Szűcs Quintet

22:00 – Nikolas Takács

00:00 – áRON feat. Milán Szakonyi & The Memory Makers

01:00 – Ordiman feat. Krisax

SYNERGY Stage

17:40 – Salamon Tűzkő Quintet

19:40 – Dezső Oláh Vibratone Quartet

21:40 – Halper Quintet

23:40 – Sugárka Mundo Latino

00:40 – Selector Emka

HUNGARIAN JAZZ ASSOCIATION Stage

17:20 – Sharp5

19:20 – Kálmán Oláh Jr. Quintet

21:20 – Trinity feat. Noémi Nagy

23:20 – Attila Vajda Quartet

00:20 – Savages y Suefo

Further information:

https://boresjazz.hu/

https://www.facebook.com/boresjazznapok/

Ticket purchase:

https://boresjazz.hu/jegyinformacio/

https://boresjazz.hu/mesterkurzusok/