Hungary among Europe’s hottest countries on Monday

Hungary was one of the hottest countries in Europe on Monday, with peak temperatures mostly ranging between 36°C and 40°C, while the daily average temperature generally reached 27–30°C, according to HungaroMet.

The national weather service said that Europe continues to experience widespread heat, with maximum temperatures exceeding 30°C across most of the continent on Monday.

A cold front that passed north of Hungary two days earlier brought some temporary relief to Germany, Poland and Northern Europe, slightly easing the heat there. However, several countries in Southern Europe are continuing to battle wildfires.

According to the UK Met Office, Monday marked the 20th day this year on which temperatures exceeded 32°C in the United Kingdom. This sets a new record, surpassing the previous high of 19 such days, recorded in 1995.

(MTI)