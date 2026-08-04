Debrecen opens free cultural venues as cooling shelters during heatwave

Visitors can enjoy free admission and cool indoor spaces at several cultural institutions and exhibition venues across Debrecen throughout the week as the city responds to the ongoing heatwave, the local government announced on Monday.

The Kölcsey Centre is currently operating as a cooling point, where visitors can take a break from the heat. They can also visit the Bényi Gallery, where the “Living Folk Art – 18th National Folk Art Exhibition, Northern Great Plain Region” is on display free of charge, featuring around 500 works representing 21 traditional crafts.

The Great Reformed Church of Debrecen is also serving as a cooling point in the city centre, offering cold drinking water in its entrance hall, while exhibitions inside the church remain open to visitors.

At the MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts, visitors can enjoy free admission to the MODEM20 exhibition as well as Emese Kádár’s exhibition on the ground floor. The museum’s air-conditioned community spaces and garden are also open to the public.

The DEMKI Youth House welcomes visitors looking to escape the heat, where the Gallery21 exhibition “Fresh Vision – Creative Start” showcases graduation projects by graphic design and decoration students from the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre Creative Technical School.

The city also highlighted the “Unpacking” exhibition at the New City Hall, presenting architectural drawings and scale models created by 15 recent graduates of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Engineering master’s programme in architecture. Admission is free.

From 4 to 7 August, visitors holding a Debrecen City Card can also visit the permanent exhibitions of the Déri Museum free of charge.

In addition, the Méliusz Juhász Péter Library and its branch libraries remain open during normal opening hours, providing cool spaces for reading and relaxation throughout the heatwave.

(MTI)