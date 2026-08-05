You can cool off at Debrecen City Hall during the heatwave

Debrecen Mayor Papp László is inviting residents to take refuge from the extreme heat at City Hall while a third-degree heat alert remains in effect.

“Where we can help, we will,” says Mayor Papp László in a video message, inviting Debrecen residents who are struggling with the high temperatures to visit the reception area of City Hall. The building has been designated as one of the city’s cooling points, where people can stop by during opening hours to cool down and take a break from the heat.

Visitors are also provided with cold bottled mineral water to help them stay hydrated.