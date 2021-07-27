A man knocked down the light barrier of a railway crossing

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who knocked down the light barrier of a railway crossing with his car against a traffic offense committed through negligence.



On early May 8, 2021, the accused drove his car from Derecske to Konyár in the early afternoon, his wife and two children in the vehicle. They all used seat belts, the younger child traveled in a child restraint system.

As the defendant progressed, he arrived at a railroad crossing, which was led by a bend that curved left and then to the right. However, the man could not slow down the speed of the car according to the road layout, i.e. he could not slow down with the vehicle as his slippers got stuck between the pedals. As a result, the defendant drove the car to the right-hand sidewalk in the direction of travel and collided with the front of the vehicle to the light signaling device securing the railroad crossing, which, along with its pedestal, overturned. The accused’s car stopped overturned on top of the collision. There were no personal injuries during the accident, but the accused endangered the safety of rail traffic by his conduct.

During the investigation carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters, the man admitted to committing the crime.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused against the traffic safety in the Berettyóújfalu District Court for negligence. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a criminal sentence on the basis of the case file and impose a fine on the accused, and order the enforcement of the civil claim filed by the railway company to take other legal means.

ugyeszseg.hu