Red heat alert issued as temperatures approach 40°C in Hungary

Hungary is set for an exceptionally hot and sunny weekend, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 38–40°C, according to the national weather service, HungaroMet.

On Friday, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few fair-weather clouds developing over central and northeastern parts of the country. No rainfall is expected, and winds will remain light. Afternoon highs will range between 33°C and 38°C.

Saturday will bring more sunshine and dry weather, with light to moderate winds. Overnight temperatures will generally fall between 14°C and 20°C, although cooler conditions are possible in low-lying areas, while city centres, lakeside locations, and higher elevations may remain warmer. Daytime highs are forecast to reach 34–39°C.

On Sunday, the hot spell will intensify further. Conditions will remain sunny, dry, and mostly cloudless, with light to moderate winds. Morning lows will range from 15°C to 21°C, while afternoon temperatures are expected to climb to 35–40°C.

Due to the extreme heat, the meteorological service has issued its highest-level (red) heat warning for nine counties on Saturday and 13 counties on Sunday, including Hajdú-Bihar County, where the daily mean temperature is expected to exceed 29°C.