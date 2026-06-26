University of Debrecen launches joint degree programmes with Chinese universities

The University of Debrecen has signed cooperation agreements with two leading Chinese universities to establish joint degree programmes, further strengthening its international education portfolio. The agreements were signed on Thursday with the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) and the East China University of Technology (ECUT), with the first programmes expected to begin in 2027.

The partnership will involve the University’s Faculty of Science and Technology and Faculty of Informatics. Academic staff from Debrecen will teach Chinese students both in China and in Debrecen, while Chinese students will also spend part of their studies in Hungary.

According to Acting Vice-Rector for International Affairs Attila Jenei, the initiative will allow the University of Debrecen to deliver part—or even entire degree programmes—in China through joint education schemes. He said the cooperation could increase the university’s student population by around 1,000 over the coming years.

The institutions have developed four joint programmes focusing on geoinformatics, materials science, computer science, and artificial intelligence.

One of the flagship initiatives is a materials science programme proposed by the Beijing Institute of Technology. The curriculum is currently being finalised, and classes are expected to start in September 2027.

Professor Ferenc Kun, Acting Scientific Vice President and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, said the programmes will emphasise in-person teaching. University of Debrecen lecturers will travel to China to teach, while Chinese students will come to Debrecen to deepen their knowledge through laboratory work and practical training.

The cooperation also includes Chinese industrial companies operating in Debrecen, including CATL, EVE Power, and SEMCORP. These companies will provide internship opportunities, contribute industry experts to the programmes, and participate in joint research projects.

BIT Vice President Weitao Gao said China’s Ministry of Education has already approved the joint materials science programme for 120 students, expressing confidence that the partnership will produce highly qualified professionals for emerging technologies.

ECUT Vice President Du Zhu said both universities see the programme as strategically important and believe it will strengthen academic cooperation while creating an excellent environment for developing future talent.

The Beijing Institute of Technology is one of China’s leading research universities, particularly renowned for engineering and materials science. The East China University of Technology, founded in 1958, is China’s first university specialising in nuclear technology and is also recognised for engineering, environmental sciences, artificial intelligence, and English-language programmes for international students.

The Chinese delegation also included Sha Rao, founder of the iStudy Education Group, which has recruited students for the University of Debrecen in China for more than two decades. He said the university remains one of the most popular Hungarian higher education institutions among Chinese students, with more than 300 applicants each year.

Before the signing ceremony, the delegations toured the Faculty of Science and Technology, visited research laboratories at the Institute for Nuclear Research, and met representatives of Chinese industrial companies operating in Debrecen.

(unideb.hu)