Recognition for the promotion of Chinese culture to the University of Debrecen

Pál Csontos and Erik László Kovács, the Hungarian director and secretary of the Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, received a certificate of appreciation from Tianjin Foreign Studies University for their outstanding work in promoting the Chinese language and culture in Hungary.

The cooperation between the two higher education institutions began five years ago in an official form, thanks to which the Confucius Institute started operating as an independent unit within the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen framework – the fifth in Hungary – three years ago.

The primary task of the Hungarian and Chinese lecturers of the institute, which was established as a result of the cultural and educational cooperation between the University of Debrecen and the Chinese University of Foreign Languages in Tianjin, is to introduce students to the language and culture of the Far Eastern country.

Our number of students has increased from the initial 60 to today’s 600, thanks to the high quality of the training offer, the continuous expansion and the work of the Hungarian and native language teachers teaching at the institute

– said Pál Csontos.

There will be no shortage of new things at the Confucius Institute: in the soon-to-be-started spring semester, a module presenting traditional Chinese medicine will be launched in addition to the previously existing subjects, and with the support of UniFit, the students participating in the training will also have the opportunity to learn classical Chinese dance.

The operation of the institute is not limited to university students, since last September students of Debrecen International School and Debrecen Hatvani István Primary School and, according to plans, soon also students of Debrecen Vocational Training Center, have been able to get to know the Chinese language and culture within the framework of a special class.

