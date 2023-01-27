Hospice care continues in a new location in Debrecen

The Hospice-Palliative Care Division has moved to the Nagyerdei Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, where terminally ill cancer patients are cared for. The new environment enables even higher-quality care than before. The management of the Clinical Center was informed about the department’s activities on site on Wednesday.

The move of the Hospice-Palliative Care Division to a new location is a significant step in the integration process of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen since 2021. The department has been operating at the Gyula Kenézy Campus since 2017, and for a few days now, patients with terminal, incurable cancer have been treated at the Nagyerdei Campus.

The primary goal of the integration process is to continuously improve the quality and safety of patient care. This is also served by the move of the Hospice-Palliative Care Division to a new location, which can continue to operate in a higher-quality environment than before, with wider professional opportunities. The management of the Clinical Center is committed to ensuring continuous development in the clinical field of hospice and palliative therapy. The opening of the new department fits into the development strategy of the Clinical Center and provides a solid, worthy background for high-quality care and treatment of patients

– emphasized Zoltán Szabó, president of the UD Clinical Center.

The professor and the management of the Clinical Center were informed about the department’s activities at the new location. During the presidential visit, Professor Zoltán Szabó said that the department can currently accommodate twenty patients, but there will be an opportunity to increase the number of beds in the future.

The department’s activities are also supported by the Debrecen Hospice House Foundation.

The move to Nagyerdei Campus is another milestone in the life of the department. Care has been moved to a building with a connection to the garden, where patient- and family-centered care can be implemented even more, and human dignity at the end of life can be ensured with the greatest professional attention and competence

– emphasized Porkoláb Gyöngyi, chairman of the board of trustees of the Debrecen Hospice House Foundation.

The head of the Hospice-Palliative Care Division, chief clinical physician Árpád Juhász, said that their most important goal is to alleviate the physical and mental suffering and pain of patients and to preserve human dignity. In addition to the specialist doctor and specialist nurses, psychologists and physiotherapists, as well as trained volunteers, also take part in the care.

