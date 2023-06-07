A delegation of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) arrived in Hungary for a two-day official visit

After Friday’s briefing in Budapest, the delegates visited the venues of next year’s European University Games (EUG) in Miskolc and Debrecen on Saturday, paying special attention to the University Square, which will host the 3×3 basketball tournament, which will be held this year from July 15-19. It will also be the site of the University European Championship, writes unideb.hu.



In 2024 the University of Debrecen, the city of Debrecen, and Miskolc and the University of Miskolc will jointly host the European University Games. The EUSA event is the most significant university multisport event in the world, where more than 4,000 athletes will compete.

At the meeting on Saturday, the EUSA experts were hosted by the University of Debrecen, who are also responsible for next year’s games on behalf of the EUG’s seven Cívisváros sports (field football, futsal, handball, beach handball, 3×3 basketball, badminton, table tennis). The delegates were greeted by the executive director András Becsky on behalf of the Debrecen Sports Center, and event coordinator Katalin Varga on behalf of the University of Debrecen.

The UD specialist expressed his joy after the all-day consultation.

The members of the delegation visited the university and city sports venues, and the EUSA office also visited the locations of meals, accommodation, accreditation and technical meetings. At the end of the day, we received a very good evaluation, overall we are doing well, the preparations for the 2024 Games are adequate

– Summarized Katalin Varga.

According to László Végh, expert of the Hungarian University-University Sports Association, EUG 2024 project manager, the most important event of the past period was the finalization of the sports program, which was approved by the EUSA in Split.

This means that it is now completely clear what sports and organizational tasks lie ahead of us. All functional tasks, accommodation, meals, and transfers are organized around this. The current two-day meeting also focused on this, so that together with the site visits, EUSA’s sports delegates were convinced of how we are doing with the preparations at the individual locations – where the sports will be held. What is already available, what comes up as something to do. The delegates unanimously reported great impressions about the University of Debrecen

– said László Végh.

The specialist added: it is extremely important that the European university championships – such as the 3×3 basketball in Debrecen or the water polo and badminton European Championships in Miskolc – function as main trials.

Although there is still one year left, we would like to see at these European Championships something that we would see again at next year’s EUG. I am thinking here of the areas of accommodation, transfer and accreditation. The execution is regulated by EUSA and is very similar at these events

– concluded the project manager.

The meeting in Debrecen was attended by Jeanine Tjin-A-Sioe, the sports manager of the EUSA 3×3 basketball competitions, who came to the city for her last official visit before the 3×3 European University Basketball Championship starting on July 15.

I am grateful and very honored that we can organize the summer 3×3 tournament in such a place, since the main building of the university is beautiful, so all participants will be able to admire it. By the way, every summer I come to Debrecen, to the main square of the city for the FIBA 3×3 tournament. The atmosphere of the university EC will be very special, as this spectacular environment, the fountain, the presence of students and the great weather will add a huge plus to basketball

– said Jeanine Tjin-A-Sioe.

Based on the entries, 17 women’s and 23 men’s teams from all over Europe will compete in the 3×3 basketball European Championship. The organizers are expecting about three hundred athletes, coaches and helpers for the competition, which will start in a little over a month, in front of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen.