The work of excellent paramedics was recognized in Debrecen

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its existence, the North Great Plains Regional Rescue Organization of the National Rescue Service organized a ceremony on June 6 in the Árpád hall.

Those present were greeted by Sándor Tasi, Vice President of the Municipality of Hajdú-Bihar County. In his speech, he praised the work of the rescuers at a high professional level, expressed his gratitude for their selfless service, and then presented a commemorative card to regional director Dr. Ferenc Korcsmáros.

At the ceremony, recognitions were also presented, and certificates were presented to two new Life Saving Points.

