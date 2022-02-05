The Debrecen Smart City LogiSmile project has started

Within the framework of the project, which is co-financed by the EIT – European Institute of Innovation and Technology, the city of Debrecen will test autonomous parcel delivery robots on the streets of Debrecen, which will deliver the items of the population or even shops and businesses to the houses of the future every day.

The Autonomous Delivery Device, ADD for short, is a 1.1x1x1.7 m self-guiding robot developed by the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya in Barcelona, the Catalan University of Polytechnic and the CARNET research center, which can deliver 3-4 packages of average size on its own.

Due to the size of the ADD, it is suitable for transport on most sidewalks and bike lanes. The vehicle detects if there is an obstacle in its path and stops at the red signal.

The automatic, electric, and thus completely environmentally friendly robot will arrive in our city in the autumn of 2022, where our goal is to observe the operation of the vehicle and its interactions with humans under controlled but real traffic conditions.

Source: Debrecen Smart City Facebook page.

Photo: Autonomous Delivery Device – ADD.