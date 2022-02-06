We Can Expect Snow and Rain Today

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on We Can Expect Snow and Rain Today

The clouds will thicken in the north, which may cause rain and showers in the evening, while several hours of sunshine is expected in the southern counties.

 

There can be rain and snow in the northeast, and the southwest wind will strengthen in several places. However, it will not be cold: the highest daytime temperatures are usually expected to be between 5 and 12 degrees, but it can be a few degrees colder near the northeastern border. By late evening, the air cools to between 1 and 8 degrees.

24.hu
pixabay

