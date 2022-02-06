Tibor Bodnár World and European Champion Sports Shooter Dies

Sport
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Tibor Bodnár World and European Champion Sports Shooter Dies

Tibor Bodnár died suddenly at the age of 66.

 

His death was reported by the Association of Hungarian Sport Shooters.

 

Bodnár made his name known in the international field as a competitor of Zalka KMFSE and then of the Dózsa Újpest.

 

Tibor Bodnár was a world champion (1979), a three-time European champion (1979, 1982, 1985), had an Olympic 5th place (1980), and participated in the Olympics twice (1976, 1980). He was a member of the national team between 1974 and 1986, and was named shooter of the year four times (1978, 1979, 1981, 1984).

24.hu
pixabay

