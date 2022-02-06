Fatal Traffic Accident on Main Road No. 36

Tóháti Zsuzsa

There was a fatal accident at dawn on Sunday on main road no. 36 near Nagycserkesz, police reported on their website.

 

According to the information of police.hu, a car drifted off the road for an unknown reason and drove into the ditch. Three people were traveling in the car, one of them was killed on the scene as a result of the accident, and two suffered minor injuries.

The affected section of the main road was closed to its full width by police for the duration of the scene investigation.

MTI
pixabay

