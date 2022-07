József Varga, the player of VSC Debrecen in the football OTP Bank League, has extended his contract for another year, until next summer.

The news was reported on the club’s website on Friday evening.

The 34-time national team player Varga is a self-educated player of Debrecen, who recently crossed the 200-match mark for the association. The 34-year-old footballer played in Germany, England, as well as in the Videoton FC and Puskás Academy teams.



