Depeche Mode will come to Budapest in 2024

Depeche Mode has announced further European concerts for 2024. The continuation of the Memento Mori tour next year starts on January 22nd at the O2 Arena in London, and the group will perform at the MVM Dome in Budapest on March 26th.

Depeche Mode has added 29 new European dates to its lineup of stadium and arena concerts in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the United States this summer and fall. With more than two million tickets already sold, the 110-stop Memento Mori concert tour will be one of Depeche Mode’s longest tours and also one of the biggest world tours of 2023, organizer Live Nation told MTI on Monday.

During its 43-year history, the name Depeche Mode, which has sold more than 100 million records and 35 million concert tickets worldwide, is still a huge attraction today. The band released their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, in March this year, at the same time as the start of the tour, now without founding member Andrew Fletcher, who died last May.

Depeche Mode will perform in Puskás Arena in just over two weeks, on July 28.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, the band’s studio albums so far have reached the Top 10 on the charts of more than twenty countries. One of the most popular electronic bands of all time still has two founding members, singer Dave Gahan and multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Martin Gore.

Depeche Mode first gave a concert in Hungary in 1985 (at that time they performed at the Volán track in the capital), the last time they played in Hungary was in 2018 at the VOLT Festival in Sopron. The latter was the British team’s first festival concert in Hungary after previous stadium and arena performances.

(MTI)

Main picture: Andrew Fletcher Depeche Mode