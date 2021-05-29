Over 140,000 Hungarians Seeking to Stay in Britain

So far over 140,000 Hungarian nationals have applied for permanent residency in the United Kingdom, according to figures published by the British Home Office on Thursday.

Foreign nationals in Britain who had legally established residence in the country before the end of 2020 will be allowed to stay, but they are required to apply for resident status. By March 31, 5.3 million citizens of the 27 EU states applied, including 975,180 Poles and 918,270 Romanians, 500,550 Italians, 376,440 Portuguese, 320,850 Spaniards and 140,460 Hungarians. Applicants have until June 30 to submit their request.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay