Not too many know that today is Father’s Day when we celebrate fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

“Father’s Day is on the third Sunday of June, but 70-80% of people do not know this” – said Kristin Steigervald researcher of generations to M1 television channel on Saturday.

For the first time on Father’s Day, a veteran soldier raising his nine children alone was greeted in Washington State in June 1916, and the celebration was officialized in 1972 by Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States.

wikipedia.org

pixabay