According to the weather forecast, this week’s weather will not be sunny and warm at all.

At the beginning of this week, a cold front will arrive in Hungary bringing strong wind, rain and cool weather to the country.

This week, we can expect cold and rainy weather all over Hungary. In the middle of the week, the average temperate may not reach 10 Celsius and snowing may also occur in many parts of the country.

idokep.hu

pixabay