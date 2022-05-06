Krisztián Berki Has Died at 41

Police went to Krisztián Berki’s apartment on Friday morning due to someone’s death. Then, the tragic news turned out: Krisztián Berki has died.

The area around the celebrity’s apartment was closed on Friday morning, only those who lived there were allowed into the stairwell. Police conducted an inspection due to the death, no hostility was raised. Identity of the person who died had not been revealed in the morning.

However, Blikk magazine learned the shocking news: Krisztián Berki was the one who died, and this information was confirmed by the police.



Krisztián Berki was 41 years old.

