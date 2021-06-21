Foreigners without a Taj number and Hungarians abroad can now register for vaccination

From Saturday, the EESC’s appointment booking system will open to registered foreigners living here who do not have a Taj number and to Hungarian citizens abroad who do not have a Taj number, koronavírus.gov.hu ​​said on Saturday.

It was written on the government portal that the Hungarian vaccination program is reaching a new stage, after 55 percent of the Hungarian population and 92 percent of the registered people have already been vaccinated, the government will also allow foreigners living in Hungary and Hungarian citizens abroad to get vaccinated.

It was recalled that the two target groups have been able to register on the vakcinainfo.gov.hu ​​website since the beginning of May. A separate English-language registration interface is also available for foreigners living here, and the online appointment booking system of the Electronic Health Services Area (EESZT) will now open to them on Saturday.

Those who are validly registered will receive a notification letter to the e-mail address provided during their pre-registration, which will include an access link to the English-language appointment booking interface for those without a Taj number, as well as a technical identification number generated by the EESC.

By clicking on the link in the e-mail notification, they can enter the appointment booking using a document ID provided during registration and the submitted technical identification number (PID number).

They added: nationwide Sinopharm, Pfizer and a limited amount of Sputnik V vaccine can be booked.

People are asked to bring the printed, completed and signed statement of consent, which can be found on the koronavirus.gov.hu ​​website.

After the vaccination, the foreigners living here and the Hungarian citizens abroad will also be entitled to the protection card – it can be read on the website.

