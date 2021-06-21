László Papp compensates the graduating high school students with free bathing passes

Free bathing passes for newly graduated high school students from Debrecen will be given again this year – the mayor of Debrecen said on his Facebook page

He believes there are events in life that need to be celebrated and high school graduation is one of them. As the graduation ceremonies could not take place in the usual way this year,“Debrecen cannot allow its graduates to leave their alma mater without an eternal experience”.

That is why we will give you free one day passes for the Aquaticum Debrecen Beach. Of course, entry is subject to a security clearance under current legislation

– writes the mayor.

Admission will be free for newly graduated students throughout the day on June 29th. There will also be beach volleyball, slides and extreme jumping competitions, and the atmosphere will be provided by a DJ.