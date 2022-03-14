Two bus services in Debrecen run on diversion routes due to the festive procession

According to the information of DKV Zrt., On March 15, 2022, due to the events related to the anniversary of the Revolution and the War of Independence of 1848/49, the right-hand side of the section between Piac utca – Holló János utca and Kossuth utca is closed. During the festive procession, from 09:30, presumably until 11:00, buses 14 running in the direction of the Knowledge Park and buses 42 running in the direction of the Western Industrial Park will run on a diversion route.

Route for buses 14 and 42:

Main station – Erzsébet street – Antall József street – Széchenyi street – original route.

Buses stop at all stops on the diversion route.

 

