The collection of used cooking oil starts in Debrecen

The platform, initiated by the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, was joined by small, medium and large enterprises, including MOL, and universities, including the University of Debrecen. The aim of the platform is for the participants to cooperate and work together on the development of a circular economy (recycling raw materials as much and as widely as possible) in Hungary.

In the spirit of this idea, used cooking oil collection containers were placed in 40 parts of the city in Debrecen. In cooperation with the Green Working Group, we are working within the framework of the Future of Debrecen movement to continuously introduce new and new environmental measures in Debrecen. In order to live in a livable, lovable, and clean settlement, our children will take over a city in better condition from us than we received from our predecessors. There are initiatives that we have launched and there are some that we are taken as good practice from elsewhere.

Such a collection system already exists in some Hungarian settlements, but since the 40 collection points in Debrecen cover practically the entire city, it is unique in Hungary. It is also important to emphasize the environmental impact of this program, as one liter of used cooking oil can contaminate one million liters of water. If we can prevent this by collecting, we can make huge strides in environmental protection.

The people of Debrecen can dispose of used cooking oil, frying fat, coconut oil and palm oil generated in their homes – so only used household cooking oil and motor oil – in plastic bottles sealed at home. So it is also very important that the used frying oil is not poured into the containers, but in a sealed plastic bottle, together with the bottle! If dripping occurs during dropping, it will be picked up by the drip tray placed under the container, so that the soil under the container cannot become contaminated. The innovation of the Debrecen solution is that the installation company equips the 800-liter collection containers with saturation sensors so that they can be replaced when they are really full. This also protects the environment.

Based on the experience gained so far in other cities, it can be expected that we will be able to collect 1 kilogram of used frying oil per year in Debrecen – a total of about 200 tons – but we will work to make it as large as possible and a drop Do not spill used cooking oil down the drain or anywhere else where it may harm the environment.

Biotrans Kft., Which is a 100% Hungarian-owned company, also produces biodiesel and biogas from used cooking oil, which also contributes to the energy security of Hungary.

The city also helps the people of Debrecen to collect used frying oil: it provides a total of 10,000 funnels specially designed for this purpose. The funnel can be requested on the website available at the following address – http://www.futureofdebrecen.hu/sutoolaj -, and from March 21, 2022, the customer service of the partner of the program, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. in time (Monday-Wednesday: 08:00 to 15:00, Thursday: 08:00 to 20:00, Friday: 07:00 to 12:00).

The map of the locations of the used frying oil collection containers can be found on the Future of Debrecen website (http://www.futureofdebrecen.hu/sutoolaj) and on the website http://cseppetsem.hu.

debreceninap.hu