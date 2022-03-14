This week the weather will be warm for a day and then it will get colder again

It only temporarily relieves the cold during the week. On Tuesday, March 15, the temperature could be as high as 17 degrees Celsius, but the rest of the week we will see a drop in temperature again, even at the dawn on weekends, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national medium-term forecast.

On Monday cloudy, sunny weather is expected, with no precipitation. The south-eastern and southern winds are lively in Northern Transdanubia, and the Kisalföld is sometimes accompanied by strong shocks. It should be prepared for values between minus 10 and minus 4 degrees at dawn, but it can be even colder in frost corners. Values between 9 and 14 degrees are expected during the day.

On Tuesday, March 15, in the morning, the air may become humid in some places. No precipitation is expected during the day. In the evening and at night, however, it can rain in more and more places. Minima will typically be between minus 6 and plus 1 degree but will be colder in frost corners. Peak values ​​range from 11 to 17 degrees.

On Wednesday, there may be rain and showers in several places in the first half of the day, and there may be mixed precipitation in some places in the northeastern counties. Precipitation may stop everywhere in the evening. The wind will be strong in many places. In the coldest hours, the temperature is usually between minus 3 and plus 5, in the early afternoon it is usually between 9 and 14 degrees, but in cloudy, rainy landscapes for a longer period of time they can be lower.

Sunny weather is expected on Thursday and Friday, with no significant precipitation. On Thursday at dawn, they can usually register values ​​between minus 4 and plus 1 degree, but it can also be colder in freezing corners. In the early afternoon, the air is mostly warming to plus 9-14 degrees. On Friday, the lowest temperatures are likely to be between minus 6 and minus 1, and the highest temperature between 5 and 10 degrees.

The sun will shine for several hours on Saturday, with no significant rainfall. The chair will be lively in many places, strong in some places. Values ​​between minus 8 and minus 3 are generally expected at dawn and between 2 and 7 degrees during the day.

The sun shines on Sunday for longer, shorter periods of time, but there may be less precipitation in some places. Lively, in some places strong gusts of wind can be expected. Minimities range from minus 8 to minus 3 degrees but can be colder in frosty corners. The maxima are expected to be between 3 and 8 degrees – read in the forecast.

debreceninap.hu